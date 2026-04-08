Sabrina Carpenter teases 2026 Coachella gig as her "most ambitious show" yet

Indio, California - Sabrina Carpenter is hyping fans up for her return to Coachella, teasing that it will be her "most ambitious" performance to date!

Sabrina Carpenter will headline Coachella for the first time later this month. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Speaking with Perfect magazine this week, the 26-year-old singer dished on her headlining set at the 2026 Coachella music festival in Indio, California.

"It's the most ambitious show I've ever done," Sabrina teased. "It's probably the most time I've ever had to actually just sit down and talk about a show as I'm building it."

The Taste artist revealed that preparations began seven months ago, adding, "So it's been a long journey. It will be very special."

Sabrina will be performing at the festival's Friday dates – April 10 and 17 – joining the likes of Justin Bieber and Karol G as a headliner.

This will be Sabrina's first time headlining, and she admitted that it feels extra special given how her 2024 Coachella gig helped launch her rise to official pop girl status.

"That was a really special day for me, the day my song Espresso came out. I got to play that for the first time at Coachella," she recalled.

"And now, two years later, we're back. And I think that's what makes this show feel really, really surreal: getting to celebrate all the songs that have come after it, and just how many lives they've lived since they've come out."