Is Sabrina Carpenter headlining Coachella 2026?

Coachella, California - Lovers of music festival season will be happy to hear that Sabrina Carpenter is once again in the mix!

Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Sources close to Rolling Stone recently revealed that Sabrina and Colombian singer Karol G are set to headline next year's Coachella music festival, with the full lineup most likely coming at some point this fall.

Coachella 2026 will be happening on the weekends of April 10-12 and April 17-19.

The third featured slot in the roster of headliners is still a work in progress, the insiders add.

Both the Nonsense artist and Karol G have previously taken the stage at Coachella, with a pre-Short n' Sweet Sabrina making her debut in April 2024 and Karol first playing the famous music fest in 2022.

The Feather singer's memorable performance happened right around the time that her runaway hit song Espresso dropped and launched her into the stratosphere.

Notably, this was before Sabrina had fully nailed down her now-iconic retro chic personal style, still verging on a Y2K-inspired look.

The Grammy winner, who just dropped her new album Man's Best Friend, is finishing up the second leg of her Short n' Sweet tour through fall 2025 – including festival appearances like Austin City Limits – with things set to wind down in November.