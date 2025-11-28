Sabrina Carpenter marks end of her Short n' Sweet run with BTS pics and heartwarming message

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter said goodbye to her Short n' Sweet tour with an emotional post on Friday, marking the end of her 72-show concert run.

Sabrina Carpenter thanked her team and her loyal fans in a new Instagram post after wrapping up her Short n' Sweet tour. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter

"short n' sweet tour ohhh boy," the 26-year-old began in a lengthy caption. "this show really was everything I've dreamt of making since i was young."

"This combined with a literal house that became a home of a stage + working with the sweetest most talented hardworking souls every day, so much laughter and moments that felt straight out of a sitcom, has meant that i am feeling every bit of this ending and feeling it hard!" she continued.

The post featured plenty of behind-the-scenes snaps from the tour, from Sabrina getting her hair done to a peek at the underbelly of her iconic stage.

The Grammy winner also celebrated the fact that the Short n' Sweet tour raised over $1.5 million for charity, with groups like the Best Friends Animal Society and the Transgender Law Center receiving portions of the proceeds.

"If you came to see a show, if you watched and cheered us on from afar, or if you only tuned in for a 3 second position, i cannot thank you enough," Sabrina added. "I love you and I'm missing you already."

The Nonsense artist kicked off the tour back in September 2024, shortly after the debut of her breakthrough album Short n' Sweet. She extended and revamped the concert series the following year to add elements of her latest record, Man's Best Friend.