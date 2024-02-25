SAG Awards: Actors bring the flair to the red carpet

TAG24 takes a look at some of the top celebrity fashion trends at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood's A-listers glittered in the Los Angeles sunshine on Saturday as they hit the red carpet for the Screen Actors Guild Awards – their powerful union's party of the year.

A number of fashion trends have emerged in the run-up to the Oscars, and they were on display once again – classic black and white, jewel tones, metallics, and, of course, Barbiecore.

Here is a look at some of the top looks at the SAG Awards.

Black and white

Ali Wong (l.) and Selena Gomez donned gorgeous black-and-white gowns to the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California. © Collage: REUTERS In fashion, black and white is timelessly chic. Ali Wong, who won an award for her work on the Netflix limited series Beef, offered one of the most fashionista looks of the night in a sculptural laser-cut Iris van Herpen haute couture gown featuring cascading strands of white diamond cut-outs. America Ferrera, a member of the nominated cast of summer blockbuster Barbie, also embraced the classic color combo in a black Dior gown with a sheer white off-the-shoulder drape and diamond choker. Taylor Swift Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce at The Eras Tour after another lyric change "It feels kind of like a princess, fairy-tale moment," Ferrera told E! network. And nominee Selena Gomez, who stars in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, smoldered in a sparkling white Versace gown that hugged her curves.

Colors fit for royalty

Lily Gladstone wears a stunning red gown as she poses with the award Female Actor in a Leading Role for Killers of the Flower Moon at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards. © REUTERS Time and again, stars wear rich jewel tones to gala events, and they never disappoint. SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, who helped extract concessions from major studios like Disney and Netflix during the months-long actors' strike, enjoyed her moment in a long-sleeved glittering red gown with a sheer lace panel in the front. Lily Gladstone, who won the award for best lead actress in a film for Killers of the Flower Moon, also wore red, a halter gown with tiers of fringe. Angel Reese Angel Reese sends clear message to critics: "Watch your mouth" Barbie cast member Ariana Greenblatt stunned in a strapless burgundy velvet Vera Wang princess ball gown. And nominated American Fiction star Jeffrey Wright scored fashion points for the men with a tux in the same hue.

Metallics

Gold and silver are never a bad choice for an awards show. Jennifer Aniston, who was a nominee as part of the cast of The Morning Show and presented a lifetime achievement award to Barbra Streisand, dressed for the moment in a breathtaking silver gown with spaghetti straps and a high slit. Carey Mulligan, nominated for playing Leonard Bernstein's wife Felicia in Maestro, said on the red carpet that a wardrobe malfunction forced her to make a last-minute switcheroo – into a strapless liquid gold Armani gown.

Barbiecore forever

Colman Domingo (l.) and Margot Robbie flaunt striking pink outfits at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards. © Collage: REUTERS Margot Robbie, who is nominated for her portrayal of the iconic doll, is definitely still in her Barbie fashion era. She wore a Schiaparelli black mini-dress with a dramatic drape of pink fabric from shoulder to floor and wrapped around her waist. Brie Larson, a nominee for limited series Lessons in Chemistry, glowed in a two-piece pale pink Versace ensemble – a long-sleeved body-con crop top paired with a flowing ball skirt, her long blonde curls loose. She told E! network that the outfit was inspired by a picture of supermodel Claudia Schiffer. And Colman Domingo, who has been rocking the red carpet throughout awards season, did not disappoint in a pink tux with black lapels and criss-cross detailing.