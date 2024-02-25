SAG Awards: Barbra Streisand honored with Life Achievement Award

Barbra Streisand receives the SAG Life Achievement Award during the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California. © REUTERS

During the ceremony, held at LA's Shrine Auditorium and streamed live on Netflix the acclaimed actor and director was presented the SAG Life Achievement Award by by Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper, who paid tribute to her talents and her impact on and off the screen.



The SAG Life Achievement Award is given annually to a performer who fosters the "finest ideals of the acting profession." Previous recipients of the honor include Sally Field, Helen Mirren, Robert De Niro, Alan Alda, Morgan Freeman, Lily Tomlin, and Carol Burnett.

"Barbra Streisand is an icon and unparalleled talent, a force of nature who has seamlessly woven her brilliance through the fabric of our industry," said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher when the honor was announced.

"From her earliest days captivating audiences on Broadway to her unforgettable roles in cinematic classics like Funny Girl, The Way We Were, and A Star Is Born, Barbra's ability to inhabit her characters with authenticity is nothing short of extraordinary."

"Her enduring career is a testament to her genuine performances, connecting with audiences on a profound level. She is a colossal icon with a relentless work ethic, evolving with each stage of her remarkable journey. We celebrate Barbra Streisand not just for her achievements but for the enduring legacy she has carved."