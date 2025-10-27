Sean "Diddy" Combs' prison release date confirmed after bombshell sentencing

New York, New York - Sean "Diddy" Combs' prison release date has been revealed after the mogul was sentenced to 50 months behind bars.

Diddy will remain behind bars until at least 2028, per his prison release date that has been disclosed. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the jailed rapper can anticipate a May 8, 2028, release from federal lockup after being found guilty of prostitution-related charges.

The outlet states that if Diddy serves his sentence without any issues, he will be able to serve 85% of the 50-month term he was given.

Additionally, he has the opportunity to earn "good conduct time" for each year while serving his time as part of the First Step Act.

Diddy was acquitted of the two most serious charges against him – sex trafficking and racketeering – after the dramatic trial.

The 55-year-old, who has been jailed since his September 2024 arrest, reportedly sought a pardon from Donald Trump – though the president has not confirmed any plans to grant it.