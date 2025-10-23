Diddy's friend reveals shocking jail incident: "He woke up with a knife to his throat"
New York, New York - Sean "Diddy" Combs' close friend has detailed a terrifying incident the jailed mogul recently experienced.
Diddy's best friend, Charlucci Finney, told The Daily Mail that a knife-wielding inmate got close enough to hold a makeshift blade to the rapper's throat while he was sleeping.
"He woke up with a knife to his throat," Finney began. "I don't know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened."
Diddy's pal believes that the incident was a warning rather than a murder attempt, adding, "If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed."
"It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him," he continued.
Finney said, "It was probably a way to say, 'Next time you ain't gonna be so lucky.' Everything is intimidation. But with Sean, it won't work. Sean is from Harlem."
Is Diddy's life in danger behind bars?
The disgraced Bad Boys Records founder, who has been locked up since his September 2024 arrest, was sentenced to 50 months in jail for his conviction on prostitution-related charges.
Diddy's lawyer, Mark Geragos, previously raised concerns over his well-being and has called on a judge to allow the musician to serve his remaining sentence at FCI Fort Dix.
Finney further admitted to having "sleepless nights" over fears that inmates might try to dish out "prison justice" towards his best friend for his horrific crimes.
"Sean has kept a lot of this stuff to himself because he doesn't want to worry his family," he said. "But if you're in jail and you've been charged with anything sexual, it's not a good place to be."
Cover photo: IMAGO / MediaPunch