Diddy's friend reveals shocking jail incident: "He woke up with a knife to his throat"

Diddy's longtime friend dished on a recent incident where an intimate threatened the jailed mogul. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Diddy's best friend, Charlucci Finney, told The Daily Mail that a knife-wielding inmate got close enough to hold a makeshift blade to the rapper's throat while he was sleeping.

"He woke up with a knife to his throat," Finney began. "I don't know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened."

Diddy's pal believes that the incident was a warning rather than a murder attempt, adding, "If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed."

"It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him," he continued.

Finney said, "It was probably a way to say, 'Next time you ain't gonna be so lucky.' Everything is intimidation. But with Sean, it won't work. Sean is from Harlem."