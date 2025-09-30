Insiders dish on Taylor Swift's sweet speech at Selena Gomez's wedding!

Los Angeles, California - Insiders have spilled what Taylor Swift said during her speech at her "sister" Selena Gomez 's wedding to Benny Blanco!

Taylor Swift (r.) reportedly moved guests to tears at Selena Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco (l.) with her "heartfelt" speech. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez

The 35-year-old pop star was one of many A-listers who attended the lavish ceremony in Santa Barbara on Saturday, and she even gave the newlyweds a "heartfelt" toast, per Us Weekly.

"Taylor gave an extremely heartfelt speech at the wedding," a source revealed on Monday.

"She went into depth and talked about how over the years she saw Selena on the floor crying, mentioning exes, Selena having a broken heart, and saying how happy she is that Selena has Benny now."

Another tipster who spoke to the Daily Mail shed more light on the speech, revealing that Taylor told the crowd that it was only when Selena realized "she was just fine with who she was" that she fell head over heels for her now-hubby.

The Karma singer also described her friendship with Selena as a sisterhood, with a source saying that while Taylor is the older of the two, she "sees Selena as teaching her so much."