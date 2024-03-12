Selena Gomez gets candid about mental health journey: "I had my rock bottom"

Austin, Texas - Selena Gomez has opened up about her mental health journey in a candid conversation at SXSW.

Selena Gomez spoke at the Mindfulness Over Perfection: Getting Real On Mental Health panel at SXSW on Sunday. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

On Sunday, the 31-year-old star took the stage at the Mindfulness Over Perfection: Getting Real On Mental Health panel alongside her mom, Mandy Teefey.

During the chat, Selena reflected on how far she's come since the days of filming her vulnerable 2022 documentary, My Mind & Me, which focused heavily on her mental health struggles.

"It makes me sick to hear the things that I was saying about myself in the beginning. It bums me out," she said of the movie, per PEOPLE.

"It's important to speak to yourself with kindness, but I don't think I really understood that," she added.

The Rare Beauty founder, who has been open about her experience with bipolar disorder and other mental health issues, has previously admitted that she "will never watch" My Mind & Me again due to how "hard" it is emotionally.

Still, she remains "very proud" of her work on it and the conversations it's created.