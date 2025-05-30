Sydney Sweeney sells fans her bath water in bizarre new campaign

Los Angeles, California - Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has treated fans to a bizarre new offering – a soap featuring her very own bath water.

Sydney Sweeney is selling her bath water in the form of soap. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

As Page Six reported, the 27-year-old recently starred in a campaign for the soap brand Dr. Squatch that saw her posing in a bathtub.

The advertisements were a hit with fans, and – according to Sydney – some of her more rabid followers had been pestering her for some of the water.

So, naturally, she has obliged.

"When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap," Sydney said in a press release.

The new Dr. Squatch soap features a splash of Sydney's bath water and is fittingly called "Sydney's Bathwater Bliss."

According to the company, the fragrance is intended to capture the essence of the two best places in the world: "the great outdoors and Sydney Sweeney's bathtub."