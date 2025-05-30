Sydney Sweeney sells fans her bath water in bizarre new campaign
Los Angeles, California - Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has treated fans to a bizarre new offering – a soap featuring her very own bath water.
As Page Six reported, the 27-year-old recently starred in a campaign for the soap brand Dr. Squatch that saw her posing in a bathtub.
The advertisements were a hit with fans, and – according to Sydney – some of her more rabid followers had been pestering her for some of the water.
So, naturally, she has obliged.
"When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap," Sydney said in a press release.
The new Dr. Squatch soap features a splash of Sydney's bath water and is fittingly called "Sydney's Bathwater Bliss."
According to the company, the fragrance is intended to capture the essence of the two best places in the world: "the great outdoors and Sydney Sweeney's bathtub."
Sydney Sweeney's bathwater soap sparks controversy
The Anyone But You star said that she hoped the product would help "guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and [push] them towards natural."
The soap will be a strictly limited release – only 5,000 bars will be available during the sale on Friday, June 6.
The Dr. Squatch collab has (unsurprisingly) raised some eyebrows, and fans weren't shy about sharing their thoughts online.
"Your bills CANNOT be that high girl," one Instagram user wrote.
"this the only way we gonna get dudes to shower," another joked.
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP