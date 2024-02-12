Academics hold "Swiftposium" as Tay Tay heads to Australia

Melbourne, Australia - Whether it is her relatable pop songs, connection with millions of fans worldwide, or perceived role as a feminist icon, the power of Taylor Swift is now too large for academics to ignore .

Attendees take part in a bracelet-making event during the Taylor Swift "Swiftposium" at the University of Melbourne on February 12, 2024. © Collage: MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & WILLIAM WEST / AFP

So much so that the University of Melbourne held a "Swiftposium" on Monday to discuss the Grammy-winning artist's influence across a range of disciplines before The Eras Tour arrives on Friday.

"It's just so incredible to see how many different ways you can unpack Taylor Alison Swift," explains Jennifer Beckett, University of Melbourne senior lecturer in media and communications.

The billionaire American is only 34 but can boost the economy of a city just by turning up.

"She's amassed such an enormous and, I think, unprecedented amount of power and influence in the industry, economically, her business models are intense," Beckett said.

"There's a lot that we can learn from her, but we also need to think critically."

"Do we need to be worried about some aspects of it? Should she be more vocal in her support for certain groups of people or issues? Is that something we should be expecting now that she has this level of power?" she said.

Swift's perceived role as poet, feminist icon, and canny businesswoman will also be discussed. The Melbourne symposium echoes a course at Belgium's Ghent University last year that examined whether Swift is "a literary genius."