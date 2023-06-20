Taylor Swift confirms international Eras Tour dates through 2024

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has confirmed The Eras Tour will be extended through 2024 with the addition of international dates in 15 countries.

On Monday, Taylor Swift confirmed she will bring The Eras Tour to 15 more countries. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

It's official!

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old singer made the highly-anticipated announcement of the rest of the international dates on The Eras Tour.

While Latin America will be the final leg of 2023, she is set to begin the remaining international dates on February 2 in Tokyo, Japan.

From there, the Anti-Hero singer will travel to Australia, Singapore, France, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland, and Austria.

Along with her performances in Latin America, singer Sabrina Carpenter will also be the opening act in Australia and Singapore. Swift hasn't announced another opener for the rest of the dates, but considering the US leg had two supporting acts each night, it's likely another announcement is on the way.

With a total of 50 international dates, The Eras Tour is now up to a total of 102 shows.