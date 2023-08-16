Taylor Swift songs inspire new college course on "gossip, relationships, and revenge"

Tempe, Arizona - Arizona State University is breaking new ground with a course that delves into the psychological aspects of Taylor Swift 's career.

PhD student Alexandra Wormley (l.), has creatively pitched a psychology course at Arizona State University that will focus on the relationships and dynamics in Taylor Swift songs. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@alex.wormley & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Screenshot/news.asu.edu (TAG24 Edit)

In a move that merges pop culture with academia, Arizona State University is introducing a course titled "Psychology of Taylor Swift - Advanced Topics of Social Psychology," per their website.

PhD student Alexandra Wormley is the brains behind the class, where Swift's catchy songs serve as a backdrop for exploring complex human behaviors.

Themes like relationships, friendships, and family dynamics, as portrayed in her songs, will be put to the test.

But here's the kicker: Wormley insists the class is not about ranking Swift's chart-topping hits or dissecting her personal life, but about understanding something deeper through her lyrics.