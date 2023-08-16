Taylor Swift songs inspire new college course on "gossip, relationships, and revenge"

Taylor Swift songs have inspired a brand-new psychology course offered at Arizona State University this fall, creating a ton of buzz in the music world!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Tempe, Arizona - Arizona State University is breaking new ground with a course that delves into the psychological aspects of Taylor Swift's career.

PhD student Alexandra Wormley (l.), has creatively pitched a psychology course at Arizona State University that will focus on the relationships and dynamics in Taylor Swift songs.
In a move that merges pop culture with academia, Arizona State University is introducing a course titled "Psychology of Taylor Swift - Advanced Topics of Social Psychology," per their website.

PhD student Alexandra Wormley is the brains behind the class, where Swift's catchy songs serve as a backdrop for exploring complex human behaviors.

Themes like relationships, friendships, and family dynamics, as portrayed in her songs, will be put to the test.

But here's the kicker: Wormley insists the class is not about ranking Swift's chart-topping hits or dissecting her personal life, but about understanding something deeper through her lyrics.

Arizona State University's Taylor Swift-inspired psychology course was originally a joke

Wormley's inspiration came from a joke among research pals, which then grew into an academic venture that ASU was eager to endorse.

"We're not here to gossip about Swift," Wormley pointed out.

"The course is basically using Taylor Swift as a semester-long example of different phenomena - gossip, relationships, revenge."

Surprisingly, Wormley's journey from being a Taylor Swift outsider to one of her top Spotify listeners in just two years has added an interesting twist to her newfound interest in the pop star. Credit goes to her partner's Swiftie sister, who's been singing along to the Grammy-winning artist "forever."

The university said the class "will serve as a teaching tool for learning advanced psychology concepts."

Would you take this course?

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@alex.wormley & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Screenshot/news.asu.edu (TAG24 Edit)

