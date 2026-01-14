Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce step out for dinner in LA amid NFL retirement talk

Beverly Hills, California - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted on a low-key date night out in Los Angeles as the NFL star contemplates his possible retirement.

Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce were photographed grabbing dinner in Beverly Hills on Monday night. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Imagn Images

Per People, the 36-year-old lovebirds were photographed heading to dinner at Funke in Beverly Hills on Monday night.

Taylor cut a chic figure in an oversized gray blazer, while her fiancé kept it casual in a brown button-down and matching pants.

The sighting comes after Travis revealed he's going to focus on being a "regular human" following the rough end he and the Kansas City Chiefs suffered in their 2025-26 NFL campaign.

The team, which lost last year's Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, didn't even make it into the playoffs this time around.

The tight end's future in the league had already been in question, and he said on his New Heights podcast this month that he was now planning to take some time to "figure out" whether or not he'll hang up his helmet.

Travis did admit, though, that if he felt "confident" in his physical ability to compete through another NFL campaign, he would return "in a heartbeat."