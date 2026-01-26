Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's moms show off future-in-law bond at Sundance!

Park City, Utah - In-laws-to-be Andrea Swift and Donna Kelce – the mothers of power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce – enjoyed a day out at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival over the weekend!

Future in-laws Andrea Swift (l.) and Donna Kelce (r.) hung out at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend. © Collage: Cooper Neill, Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The A-list moms were photographed smiling together at the annual festival on Sunday, as reported by People.

The ladies bundled in style to brave the Utah cold, with Andrea sporting a black jacket with white detailing, and Donna in a long, gray puffer coat.

While they're perhaps best known for raising their superstar children, both have leaned into the spotlight as of late.

Donna recently appeared as a contestant on season 4 of Peacock's The Traitors, where the 73-year-old got to play a special role as the show's first "secret traitor."

Andrea, meanwhile, graced fans' TV screens on her daughter's End of an Era docuseries, which debuted in December.

The 67-year-old even revealed that she helped play matchmaker for Taylor and Travis, as she admitted to calling up some insiders to learn about the 36-year-old athlete after his viral friendship bracelet confession.

Andrea reached out to her cousin, who happened to be a Kansas City superfan, who told her that Travis was "the nicest guy" who "really loves his mom," which was all Andrea needed to hear!