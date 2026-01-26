Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's moms show off future-in-law bond at Sundance!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's moms sparked a fan frenzy over the weekend as they showed off their soon-to-be-in-laws bond at Sundance!

By Kelly Christ

Park City, Utah - In-laws-to-be Andrea Swift and Donna Kelce – the mothers of power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce – enjoyed a day out at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival over the weekend!

Future in-laws Andrea Swift (l.) and Donna Kelce (r.) hung out at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend.
Future in-laws Andrea Swift (l.) and Donna Kelce (r.) hung out at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend.  © Collage: Cooper Neill, Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The A-list moms were photographed smiling together at the annual festival on Sunday, as reported by People.

The ladies bundled in style to brave the Utah cold, with Andrea sporting a black jacket with white detailing, and Donna in a long, gray puffer coat.

While they're perhaps best known for raising their superstar children, both have leaned into the spotlight as of late.

Is Ariana Grande's Oscar snub due to Cynthia Erivo's "bizarre" behavior?
Ariana Grande Is Ariana Grande's Oscar snub due to Cynthia Erivo's "bizarre" behavior?

Donna recently appeared as a contestant on season 4 of Peacock's The Traitors, where the 73-year-old got to play a special role as the show's first "secret traitor."

Andrea, meanwhile, graced fans' TV screens on her daughter's End of an Era docuseries, which debuted in December.

The 67-year-old even revealed that she helped play matchmaker for Taylor and Travis, as she admitted to calling up some insiders to learn about the 36-year-old athlete after his viral friendship bracelet confession.

Andrea reached out to her cousin, who happened to be a Kansas City superfan, who told her that Travis was "the nicest guy" who "really loves his mom," which was all Andrea needed to hear!

And the rest was history: Taylor and Travis went public with their relationship in September 2023 and announced their engagement last August.

Cover photo: Collage: Cooper Neill, Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

More on Taylor Swift: