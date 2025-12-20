Taylor Swift reveals insider who convinced her to date Travis Kelce: "Start doing something different"

Taylor Swift's (l) mom Andrea (r) was the mastermind behind her romance with Travis Kelce. © IMAGO / Avalon.red

The 67-year-old's matchmaking skills between Taylor and Travis were explored on episode four of the Disney+ docuseries.

"I see that this guy came to your show and he brought a friendship bracelet and wants to meet you," Andrea said.

"So I call up my resident expert on the Kansas City Chiefs, my cousin Robin, and I go, 'Tell me about this guy named Travis Kelce.'"



Robin apparently gushed over how Trav is "the nicest guy" and "really loves his mom" – which pretty much sealed the deal for Andrea!

"So you call me with this tone of, 'Hey, I know you’re not gonna react well to this, but there's a guy,'" the Fortnight hitmaker recalled.

