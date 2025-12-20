Taylor Swift reveals insider who convinced her to date Travis Kelce: "Start doing something different"
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift's documentary, Taylor Swift: The End of an Era, revealed that her mom Andrea encouraged her to date her now-fiancé Travis Kelce!
The 67-year-old's matchmaking skills between Taylor and Travis were explored on episode four of the Disney+ docuseries.
"I see that this guy came to your show and he brought a friendship bracelet and wants to meet you," Andrea said.
"So I call up my resident expert on the Kansas City Chiefs, my cousin Robin, and I go, 'Tell me about this guy named Travis Kelce.'"
Robin apparently gushed over how Trav is "the nicest guy" and "really loves his mom" – which pretty much sealed the deal for Andrea!
"So you call me with this tone of, 'Hey, I know you’re not gonna react well to this, but there's a guy,'" the Fortnight hitmaker recalled.
Andrea's role in Taylor Swift's love story with Travis Kelce revealed
"You said something to the effect of, 'You gotta start doing something different,'" Taylor remembered.
The Grammy winner was hesitant to meet Travis as she was "very non-athlete" and noted that the football star had to "explain football" to her on their first date, calling it "violent chess."
"Then I became obsessed with him and therefore became obsessed with learning about football – greatest surprise of my life," she gushed.
Taylor, who became engaged to Travis in August, also touched on her highly-publicized splits from Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, and cited the Eras Tour for giving her "purpose" amid break-ups.
