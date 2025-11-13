Taylor Swift's mom praises Travis Kelce in new trailer for Eras Tour docuseries

New York, New York - Taylor Swift 's mom showed her support for her daughter's love story with Travis Kelce in the official trailer for the upcoming Eras Tour documentary series.

Taylor Swift's mom Andrea (l.) praised her daughter's fiancé Travis Kelce in the first official trailer for The Eras Tour docuseries. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@taylorswift

On Thursday, the 35-year-old pop star debuted the first preview of her new TV show, which chronicles her record-breaking Eras Tour concert series.

Among the many behind-the-scenes moments shown in the trailer is one sweet comment from Taylor's mom, Andrea Swift, about her daughter's relationship.

"Travis Kelce, he brings a lot of happiness," she says.

The clip then showed a cute moment between the couple that saw Taylor on the phone with the 36-year-old NFL star.

"We basically have the same job," the Grammy winner says to Travis.

"You've got teammates, I've got teammates," he replies, to which Taylor jokes, "You've got Coach Reid, I've got my mom."

At another point, Travis is seen waiting for the pop star, yelling "Tay Tay" before she slides over and gives him a kiss.

Throughout the trailer, Taylor reps her fiancé's team with various pieces of Kansas City Chiefs merch, with another clip showing her watching one of his games while on tour.