Taylor Swift's mom praises Travis Kelce in new trailer for Eras Tour docuseries
New York, New York - Taylor Swift's mom showed her support for her daughter's love story with Travis Kelce in the official trailer for the upcoming Eras Tour documentary series.
On Thursday, the 35-year-old pop star debuted the first preview of her new TV show, which chronicles her record-breaking Eras Tour concert series.
Among the many behind-the-scenes moments shown in the trailer is one sweet comment from Taylor's mom, Andrea Swift, about her daughter's relationship.
"Travis Kelce, he brings a lot of happiness," she says.
The clip then showed a cute moment between the couple that saw Taylor on the phone with the 36-year-old NFL star.
"We basically have the same job," the Grammy winner says to Travis.
"You've got teammates, I've got teammates," he replies, to which Taylor jokes, "You've got Coach Reid, I've got my mom."
At another point, Travis is seen waiting for the pop star, yelling "Tay Tay" before she slides over and gives him a kiss.
Throughout the trailer, Taylor reps her fiancé's team with various pieces of Kansas City Chiefs merch, with another clip showing her watching one of his games while on tour.
Taylor Swift gives fans a peek behind The Eras Tour curtain
Elsewhere in the trailer, Taylor gives Swifties a glimpse behind the curtain of several of The Eras Tour's biggest surprises, including Sabrina Carpenter's cheeky entrance in New Orleans.
"Honestly can't think of a better way to celebrate my (almost) birthday than to relive the Eras Tour with you!" Taylor, who turns 36 on December 13, wrote under the trailer. "This time we're goig backstage."
The docuseries, officially titled The End of an Era, begins streaming on Disney+ on December 12.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@taylorswift