Taylor Swift dances into a new era with exciting single announcement!

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - Taylor Swift is revamping her Life of a Showgirl era with a new single!

Taylor Swift has revealed Opalite will be her next single from The Life of a Showgirl, with a music video set to drop on Friday.

The 36-year-old pop star announced on Wednesday that the catchy track Opalite would serve as the next single from her 12th studio album.

"It's officially official, Opalite is Taylor's new single!" the pop star's management team wrote on social media.

The announcement came with a quick rebrand for Taylor's pages, adopting the song's titular blue shade in new profile photos.

This included the Grammy winner's official Instagram page, which also changed the highlighted story icons to blue.

And that's not all, as Taylor will also drop a new music video for Opalite on Friday at 8 AM ET!

In the meantime, fans can snag a limited-edition blue pearlescent 7-inch vinyl featuring Opalite as a single on Taylor's website.

Opalite quickly became a fan-favorite song when Taylor released the album last October – and not just because of its bubbly dance beat!

Opalite becomes Taylor Swift's newest single

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl was released last October.
Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl was released last October.

The song happens to be the favorite of Taylor's fiancé, Travis Kelce, and it not-so-subtly refers to their fairytale love story throughout its lyrics.

Adding a bit of drama to it, though, was some apparent shade thrown towards the 36-year-old athlete's ex, Kayla Nicole.

"You couldn't understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real, she was in her phone / And you were just a pose," Taylor sings, seemingly taking a dig at the influencer, who dated Travis for five years.

Opalite will be the second music video from The Life of a Showgirl era, as the video for The Fate of Ophelia dropped with the album last year.

Cover photo: Collage: Michael Tran / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift

