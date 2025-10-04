Taylor Swift fans flock to new The Life of a Showgirl film: "The soundtrack to my life"

With friendship bracelets on her wrist and feathers in her hair, Temple Daniel says she was never going to miss the film that accompanies Taylor Swift 's new album.

Fans take pictures in the lobby as they attend Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl at AMC Montgomery 16 movie theater in Bethesda, Maryland, on October 3, 2025. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

"She's just always been the soundtrack to my life, and I'm excited to get this new era with her," Temple told AFP at a cinema near Washington on Friday.

The 21-year-old was one of millions of Swifties around the world for whom the release of The Life of a Showgirl – Swift's 12th studio album – is a major life event.

To go alongside the 12-track album – already the most streamed release of 2025 – fans in dozens of countries are packing theaters for an accompanying film that is being released for three days only.

Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl offers personal commentary from the singer as well as a first look at the video for the album's opening track, The Fate of Ophelia.

But more than anything else, it is a chance to sing and dance with like-minded fans.

Swift has "really turned the solitary Swiftie experience – in your room with your headphones – into a big community, and it's really great to be part of," said Temple.

Holly Hebden, who dates her devotion to the megastar to the 2008 release of Fearless, said she had been to a number of concerts, including during the record-breaking Eras Tour that wrapped last year.

For her, the sense of community among Swifties is incredibly important.

"We've been to Taylor Swift club nights, just trading friendship bracelets, seeing people walk around with cardigans, we've got this sense of kinship with people we haven't even spoken to," she said.