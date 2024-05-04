Taylor Swift garners adorable response from Charlie Puth

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift 's The Tortured Poets Department just got another sweet acknowledgement by musician Charlie Puth, who's referenced in the title track of the album!

On Friday, Charlie Puth (l.) teased his new song Hero on TikTok days after responding to Taylor Swift's (r.) shoutout in the title track of her hit album, The Tortured Poets Department. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & MIKE COPPOLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Have you heard of Charlie Puth? Word on the street is that he should be a bigger artist.



On Friday, Charlie teased his new song Hero on TikTok days after responding to TayTay's shoutout in the title track of her hit album, The Tortured Poets Department.

"These last couple weeks have been really crazy for obvious reasons, but I wanted to share something with you," Charlie wrote.



"This is a song I wrote about my friend called 'Hero.' Sometimes I get a little nervous being overly honest in my music which is why this was sitting on my hard drive for awhile," he continued.

"But I think someone out there was giving me a sign that I needed to release it."

Charlie finished by writing, "So… I declare 'Hero' will be out everywhere on May 24th as the first single of my new album. Thank you for your support… you know who you are."



TTPD was released on April 19 and directly references the See You Again artist in the line, "You smokеd, then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist."

Charlie reacted to Taylor's name-check on April 28 when he reposted her emotional reaction to the album's viral success.