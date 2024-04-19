Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Departments is out with a huge bonus surprise!

Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated record The Tortured Poets Department on Friday – the 11th studio album from a star who's having a blockbuster year!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated record The Tortured Poets Department on Friday, the 11th studio album from the megastar who surprised fans by revealed it's a double album!

Two hours later, she posted: "It's a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album." "I'd written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here's the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn't mine anymore... it's all yours." Britney Spears Did Britney Spears just reveal her new boyfriend? Swift had revealed the album's release at the Grammys in February, a night that saw the 34-year-old win a record-breaking fourth Album of the Year prize. With the drop of Tortured Poets in the US at midnight ET, the artist could be on track for a fifth.

Which Taylor Swift ex is Tortured Poets about?

Swift announced a music video release for the album's lead single, Fortnight, which also features Post Malone. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Since her bombshell announcement, her loyal legion of Swifties has been working around the clock shelling out fan predictions. The working theory is that the album centers on her ex, British actor Joe Alwyn, who Swift dated starting in 2016 until they broke up about a year ago. Alwyn and fellow actor Paul Mescal, star of Normal People, revealed in 2022 that they had a group chat entitled The Tortured Man Club, which also included Ripley and Fleabag actor Andrew Scott. Britney Spears Britney Spears says real life is a "set-up" in quickly-deleted rant Before their breakup, Alwyn had multiple songwriting credits on her albums under a pen name, William Bowery. Another strong candidate is The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. Swift had already revealed the tracklist, with titles including So Long, London, as well as I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can) and The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived. Florence + The Machine is among those set to make cameos on the album, as is Post Malone, who features on her first single, Fortnight. "I've been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever," she wrote on Instagram. Swift said a video companion for the track will come out late Friday after the album drops.

Travis Kelce ready for Tortured Poets to "shake up the world"

Swift has repeatedly eviscerated her former lovers in song, including dropping lyrical takedowns of John Mayer and Jake Gyllenhaal. Her current beau, Super Bowl-winning NFL player Travis Kelce, has already praised her new work. "I have heard some of it, yes, and it's unbelievable," he told reporters in February. "I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops."