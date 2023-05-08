Taylor Swift reportedly "crushing" on Matty Healy amid dating rumors
Nashville, Tennessee - Amid dating rumors and suspicious appearances at The Eras Tour, a new report has shed some light on what exactly is going on between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy.
The 33-year-old Anti-Hero singer was first rumored to be seeing The 1975 frontman after a report by The Sun claimed that Matty would be in Nashville for Taylor's show, where they would supposedly make their relationship official.
While many fans wrote it off as unfounded gossip, Matty was, indeed, at The Eras Tour for all three shows, though no such announcement was made.
On Monday, an inside source revealed to ET that the musicians recently "reconnected" through their mutual friend and collaborator, Jack Antonoff.
"Taylor and Matty like each other. Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out," the source said. "Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too."
The pair have publicly been friends for years, even once wearing each other's merch back in the 1989 era. Most recently, Taylor surprised fans at The 1975's show in London back in January, where she sang Anti-Hero and covered The City.
The source told ET that they did briefly date in 2015, but Matty denied the rumors at the time.
As Swifties attempt to wrap their heads around the flood of apparent evidence, videos circulating on social media show Matty giddy over his rumored new love at her big show!
Matty Healy attended all three Eras Tour shows in Nashville
With a significant crossover population between The 1975 and Taylor Swift fans, the dating rumors have pretty much broken the internet.
Since the Nashville concerts, fans have also been sharing videos of Matty at the show, where he was caught rocking out to Tay's performance.
Viral videos from the shows caught Matty singing and dancing to several songs, including Shake It Off and Lover.
Though he never performed with Taylor, the About You artist did end up taking the stage at one point on The Eras Tour, as she donned a skeleton costume to perform alongside his friend and opening act Phoebe Bridgers.
Adding more fuel to the fire, Matty was photographed driving with Taylor to her condo in Nashville after Saturday's concert.
Fans are also buzzing about T. Swift mouthing, "This is about you, you know who you are. I love you," during Friday's show, days after Matty mouthed the same message at his own concert.
While neither musician has commented on the rumors, they certainly seem truer by the day!
Cover photo: collage: Imago/PA Images & ZUMA Wire