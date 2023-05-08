Taylor Swift reportedly "crushing" on Matty Healy amid dating rumors

Nashville, Tennessee - Amid dating rumors and suspicious appearances at The Eras Tour, a new report has shed some light on what exactly is going on between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy .

Taylor Swift (r) and Matty Healy (l) reportedly "reconnected" recently thanks to mutual friend Jack Antonoff. © collage: Imago/PA Images & ZUMA Wire

The 33-year-old Anti-Hero singer was first rumored to be seeing The 1975 frontman after a report by The Sun claimed that Matty would be in Nashville for Taylor's show, where they would supposedly make their relationship official.

While many fans wrote it off as unfounded gossip, Matty was, indeed, at The Eras Tour for all three shows, though no such announcement was made.

On Monday, an inside source revealed to ET that the musicians recently "reconnected" through their mutual friend and collaborator, Jack Antonoff.

"Taylor and Matty like each other. Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out," the source said. "Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too."

The pair have publicly been friends for years, even once wearing each other's merch back in the 1989 era. Most recently, Taylor surprised fans at The 1975's show in London back in January, where she sang Anti-Hero and covered The City.

The source told ET that they did briefly date in 2015, but Matty denied the rumors at the time.

As Swifties attempt to wrap their heads around the flood of apparent evidence, videos circulating on social media show Matty giddy over his rumored new love at her big show!