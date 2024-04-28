Taylor Swift pens emotional message about The Tortured Poets Department success

New York, New York - Taylor Swift shared a sweet message with her fans in honor of the historic success of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department has debuted with an eye-popping 2.61 million album units in its first week. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift

On Sunday, the 34-year-old pop star took to Instagram to thank the Swifties for their support of her new record.

"My mind is blown," she said. "I'm completely floored by the love you've shown this album."

The Tortured Poets Department, which dropped on April 19, debuted with 2.61 million album units in its first week, per Billboard.

The album quickly broke records on Spotify on opening day, becoming the first to ever achieve 300 million streams in a single day.

"Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed," Taylor added.

The Tortured Poets Department was a surprise double release, boasting 31 songs on the complete Anthology edition.

Fans theories are running rampant that songs from the record will be added to the setlist of The Eras Tour, which resumes next month.