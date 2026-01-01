Travis Kelce drops cryptic tease about "best" Christmas gift from Taylor Swift

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce shared a cryptic tease about the "best" gift he received this Christmas – which came from his fiancée, Taylor Swift .

Travis Kelce (r.) revealed Taylor Swift got him the "best gift" for Christmas – but he didn't spill what it was. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Icon Sportswire

On Wednesday's episode of New Heights, the 36-year-old athlete confirmed he spent the holiday with Taylor and her family, sharing that the pop star got him the "best gift" of the year.

Travis wouldn't say what the present was, though, and his explanation has gotten the rumor mill turning.

"It gives away things that we're trying to keep in-house. So I'm not going to say it," he said.

"And I love you, Tay," the Kansas City Chiefs star added.

Swifties couldn't help but speculate what Travis exactly meant by his little teaser, with some theorizing that the gift may have to do with their upcoming nuptials.

One thing Travis did reveal was the Karma singer's favorite gift from him, which was a bread slicer.

He explained in the podcast's Christmas Eve episode that he picked it out because Taylor's been "throwing together so much f**king sourdough."