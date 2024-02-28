Chiefs coach Andy Reid reveals Taylor Swift's extra-sweet gift to the team

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift won over Travis Kelce and his Kansas City teammates, not with her superstardom, but with her baking skills!

Taylor Swift (r.) treated the Kansas City Chiefs to homemade pop-tarts, coach Andy Reid (l.) has revealed! © Collage: Ethan Miller & Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 34-year-old pop star may be best known for her talents on the stage, but she's proven herself to be one skilled baker over the years.

In an interview with PFT Live on Tuesday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed that she's brought those skills to Kansas City, often treating Travis and his teammates to her culinary creations.

While her chai sugar cookie recipe is her most famous, Andy shared that Taylor whipped up homemade pop-tarts for the offensive line.

Andy did not get to enjoy one himself, as the athletes were keen on keeping the treats all to themselves.

The NFL coach further praised the Grammy winner and her down-to-earth nature, telling the show's co-hosts that "she's so grounded for who she is."

Though her appearances at this season's Chiefs games consistently caught a wave of headlines, Andy said that he thinks they're a welcome "escape" for her amid her busy touring schedule.

Andy's praises echo much of what Travis' teammates have shared about her, further proving she's been welcomed with open arms into Chiefs kingdom.