Chiefs coach Andy Reid reveals Taylor Swift's extra-sweet gift to the team
Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift won over Travis Kelce and his Kansas City teammates, not with her superstardom, but with her baking skills!
The 34-year-old pop star may be best known for her talents on the stage, but she's proven herself to be one skilled baker over the years.
In an interview with PFT Live on Tuesday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed that she's brought those skills to Kansas City, often treating Travis and his teammates to her culinary creations.
While her chai sugar cookie recipe is her most famous, Andy shared that Taylor whipped up homemade pop-tarts for the offensive line.
Andy did not get to enjoy one himself, as the athletes were keen on keeping the treats all to themselves.
The NFL coach further praised the Grammy winner and her down-to-earth nature, telling the show's co-hosts that "she's so grounded for who she is."
Though her appearances at this season's Chiefs games consistently caught a wave of headlines, Andy said that he thinks they're a welcome "escape" for her amid her busy touring schedule.
Andy's praises echo much of what Travis' teammates have shared about her, further proving she's been welcomed with open arms into Chiefs kingdom.
Taylor Swift praised by Travis Kelce's Chiefs teammates
Taylor and Travis' romance, which began late last summer, amplified the attention on the team far before they even reached Super Bowl LVIII.
Though the frequent coverage of the Karma artist at the games irritated some, the Chiefs have had no problem sharing the spotlight with her.
In December 2023, quarterback Patrick Mahomes praised her involvement with the team, saying, "There were a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning, and now she's just part of Chiefs Kingdom, and she's part of the team."
Along with Taylor's avid support for her beau's football career, Travis recently returned the favor by hopping a flight to Sydney to see her perform on The Eras Tour.
The Cruel Summer singer gave him another epic shoutout, once again singing the lyrics, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs / Coming straight home to me."
Cover photo: Collage: Ethan Miller & Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP