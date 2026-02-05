Will Taylor Swift snub Blake Lively from her wedding to Travis Kelce?

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift is said to be rethinking an invite for Blake Lively to her and Travis Kelce's wedding !

Per Us Weekly, Taylor feels "some hesitation" about inviting Blake to her nuptials after the two's private messages were leaked amid the Gossip Girl alum's heated legal war with Justin Baldoni.



A source previously alleged that the Opalite singer felt "exposed and kind of violated" by the release.

"That doesn't sit well with her," they said.

The insider stressed that the relationship between the former friends is "not what it once was," adding, "There has been an emotional gap that's hard to ignore, and rebuilding that closeness doesn’t feel simple or immediate."

The insider dished that Blake and Taylor's circle "aren't sure if they will ever be back to how they used to be."

The 38-year-old's reported rift from the Grammy winner began after Taylor was named in Justin Baldoni's tossed defamation countersuit against Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.