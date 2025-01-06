Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged! Inside the swoon-worthy proposal

After Zendaya (l.) flaunted a new diamond ring at the Golden Globes, insiders have confirmed that she is now engaged to Tom Holland. © Collage: REUTERS & IMAGO / UPI Photo

It's official!

After the 28-year-old Euphoria star flaunted a new diamond ring at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, insiders told TMZ on Monday that she and Tom are indeed engaged.

The proposal is said to have gone down between their Christmas and New Year's celebrations, which they spent with Zendaya's family in the US.

According to the insiders, the special moment was kept just between the couple, as Zendaya's family was not present for the 28-year-old Uncharted actor's "intimate" proposal.

The two are not looking to dive into wedding planning just yet, as both are busy on upcoming projects – including Christopher Nolan's buzzy adaptation of The Odyssey that they will co-star in.

The lovebirds first went public with their romance in 2021 after paparazzi caught them sharing a kiss in a car, though they had faced plenty of dating rumors prior to that as cozy co-leads of Marvel's Spider-Man flicks.