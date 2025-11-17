Are Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya feuding after the American Eagle jeans scandal?

Los Angeles, California - Sydney Sweeney's solo appearance at the wrap party for Euphoria has fueled gossip that she's feuding with her co-stars – especially Zendaya – after her seemingly racist American Eagle jeans ad campaign .

Sydney Sweeney (2nd from r.) is rumored to be having tensions with her Euphoria co-stars – specifically Zendaya (2nd from l.), who is reportedly refusing to do press work with Sydney. © Chris Delmas / AFP

Season three for the HBO Max drama has wrapped, yet the key cast members were absent from the LA wrap party, except for Sydney, per viral images from the event.

Internet sleuths are now speculating that there could be some drama between the White Lotus star and her castmates.

This is further supported by the Daily Mail's report that the Spider-Man alum is "refusing" to do press calls for Euphoria with Sydney.

An insider tattled that Zendaya doesn't want to "excuse" her co-star's "views on Trump and her refusal to apologize for the racist ad."

Sydney was also slammed by Ruby Rose after the sports biopic, Christy, tanked at the box office during its opening weekend.