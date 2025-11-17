Are Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya feuding after the American Eagle jeans scandal?
Los Angeles, California - Sydney Sweeney's solo appearance at the wrap party for Euphoria has fueled gossip that she's feuding with her co-stars – especially Zendaya – after her seemingly racist American Eagle jeans ad campaign.
Season three for the HBO Max drama has wrapped, yet the key cast members were absent from the LA wrap party, except for Sydney, per viral images from the event.
Internet sleuths are now speculating that there could be some drama between the White Lotus star and her castmates.
This is further supported by the Daily Mail's report that the Spider-Man alum is "refusing" to do press calls for Euphoria with Sydney.
An insider tattled that Zendaya doesn't want to "excuse" her co-star's "views on Trump and her refusal to apologize for the racist ad."
Sydney was also slammed by Ruby Rose after the sports biopic, Christy, tanked at the box office during its opening weekend.
Why is there tension between Sydney Sweeney and her Euphoria co-stars?
The Housemaid actor renewed backlash over her controversial American Eagle jeans ad after she refused to apologize for the campaign during her GQ profile.
Yet, in the same interview, Sydney revealed that she leaned on her Euphoria "family" after learning of Angus Cloud's death in 2023.
Euphoria's third season is slated to debut in spring 2026 – fans will have to wait and see if the entire cast will reunite for the anticipated premiere, or if Sydney's scandals will overshadow it!
