Zendaya teases engagement to Tom Holland on Golden Globes red carpet!

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya sent the rumor mill into overdrive as she debuted a massive diamond ring on the Golden Globes red carpet and gave a very telling response when asked if she was engaged!

All eyes were on the 28-year-old – who was nominated for her role in Challengers – as she graced the red carpet of Sunday's star-studded ceremony.

Along with the Bulgari jewels complementing her stunning orange gown, Zendaya sported an eye-catching diamond ring with a gold band on her left ring finger.

While any jewelry on that finger tends to get fans buzzing, all signs point to this ring being the real deal.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, the ring "was noticeably not highlighted in a Bulgari press release touting the rest of the jewelry she wore this evening."

Adding even more fuel to the fire was an exchange with a journalist from the outlet, who spilled that she had just gotten engaged herself and flashed her new ring to Zendaya. In response, the Euphoria actor held up her left hand, showing off the diamond and "doing a sort of jazz-fingers motion."

Zendaya was then asked if she was engaged too, after which she continued to flaunt the ring but didn't say anything directly – instead, she "smiled coyly and shrugged her shoulders mysteriously."

Fans have long suspected that Zendaya and her longtime boyfriend, Marvel star Tom Holland, might be heading down the aisle, and it seems that the theories could finally prove correct!