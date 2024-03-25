Euphoria season 3 delayed indefinitely as cancellation rumors swirl
Los Angeles, California - Euphoria season 3 has been hit with yet another delay amid rampant speculation about the TV show's future.
On Monday, HBO confirmed that production on the upcoming season had been postponed indefinitely, but the studio denied speculation that it had been scrapped entirely.
"HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season," HBO said in a statement, per Deadline.
"In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities."
Those "in-demand" stars include heavy-hitters like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi – all of whose many projects have posed issues in scheduling the shoot.
Sweeney recently told the audience at South by Southwest that Euphoria season 3 was next on her agenda, but insiders told Deadline there was "no firm production start date – though they had anticipated kicking things off within the coming months.
With Levinson continuing work on the scripts, HBO is reportedly still eyeing a 2025 release date, placing it more than three years after season 2 drew to a close.
Why has Euphoria season 3 been delayed?
Season 3 had been previously delayed due to the Hollywood strikes as well as the tragic death of star Angus Cloud, who rose to fame as Fez on the series, in July 2023.
Creator Sam Levinson previously teased that the new season would take on a "film noir" vibe, focusing heavily on Zendaya's character of Rue and her journey as "an individual with principles in a corrupt world."
As her return in the Emmy-winning role grows farther away, fans can catch the 27-year-old on the big screen next month when Challengers, directed by Luca Guadagnino, hits theaters on April 26.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Picturelux