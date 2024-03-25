Euphoria season 3 delayed indefinitely as cancellation rumors swirl

Los Angeles, California - Euphoria season 3 has been hit with yet another delay amid rampant speculation about the TV show's future.

Season 3 of Euphoria has been delayed once again, with HBO still eyeing a 2025 premiere. © IMAGO / Picturelux

On Monday, HBO confirmed that production on the upcoming season had been postponed indefinitely, but the studio denied speculation that it had been scrapped entirely.

"HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season," HBO said in a statement, per Deadline.

"In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities."

Those "in-demand" stars include heavy-hitters like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi – all of whose many projects have posed issues in scheduling the shoot.

Sweeney recently told the audience at South by Southwest that Euphoria season 3 was next on her agenda, but insiders told Deadline there was "no firm production start date – though they had anticipated kicking things off within the coming months.

With Levinson continuing work on the scripts, HBO is reportedly still eyeing a 2025 release date, placing it more than three years after season 2 drew to a close.