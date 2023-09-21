Euphoria star Angus Cloud's cause of death revealed

Oakland, California - Euphoria star Angus Cloud died from an accidental overdose, according to new reports about the actor's tragic passing.

Angus Cloud passed away due to an accidental overdose, per new reports. © RODIN ECKENROTH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Cloud, who was found dead at just 25 years old on July 31, passed away due to a "lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and more," according to TMZ.

The late actor's family revealed that he had been struggling severely after the death of his father just a week prior.

Cloud's mother, Lisa, previously confirmed that despite his mental health struggles in his final days, "He did not intend to end his life."

She also said that he could have "overdosed accidentally and tragically," which has now been confirmed by the Alameda County Coroner.

Tributes to the HBO star poured in after the news of his shocking passing emerged, including a heartfelt message from his Euphoria co-star Zendaya, who was also his classmate at Oakland School for the Arts when they were teens.