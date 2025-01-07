Zendaya and Tom Holland: The cutest moments in their love story

Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the cutest celebrity couples in Hollywood, and fans can't get enough of their many viral adorable moments together.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Is there any celebrity couple cuter than Zendaya and Tom Holland?

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been dating since at least 2021. © imago/PA Images It's a Marvel love story! The 28-year-olds have been costars since 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, and while early dating rumors followed the pair, their relationship wasn't made official until 2021. At the end of 2024, the lovebirds took their romance to the next level after Tom popped the question over the holidays. Selena Gomez Selena Gomez packs on PDA with Benny Blanco at Golden Globes after host's dig Though the newly engaged pair tends to keep things private, they've had a number of viral moments that have left fans swooning. From social media tributes to hilarious press junket interviews, Tom and Zendaya have a seemingly endless list of adorable moments together!

Tom Holland celebrates Zendaya's 25th birthday

Tom Holland wished Zendaya a happy birthday in 2021 in their first Instagram snap as an official couple. © Screenshot/Instagram/@tomholland1996 Shortly after Tom and Zendaya's relationship became public with viral PDA snaps, Tom gave fans the first confirmation outside of the paparazzi snaps with a heartwarming Instagram post. On the Euphoria star's 25th birthday, Tom shared a behind-the-scenes snap from the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home featuring Zendaya holding the camera behind him for an adorable mirror selfie. "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx," he wrote in the caption. Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet sweetly smooch at the 2025 Golden Globes! Fans were quick to gush over the tribute, which has since racked up over 20 million likes. Zendaya replied to the post soon after, writing, "Calling now" with a red heart emoji.

Zendaya and Tom Holland crack up during Spider-Man: No Way Home press

Fans gushed over Zendaya and Tom Holland (r.) on the Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour in 2021. © CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Tom and Zendaya were undeniably in-sync as they tackled the lengthy Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour. The duo proved to be a hilarious combination, as they cracked up at their own inside jokes and weren't afraid to make fun of each other. The press tour sparked endless TikTok edits, YouTube compilations, and viral gifs as fans obsessed over the adorable couple. While it's impossible to pick the best moment, one particularly popular clip saw Tom stop mid-interview as Zendaya entered the red carpet. "There she is, looking quite beautiful, might I add," he said, inducing fan swoons everywhere!

Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya's Dune fashion

Zendaya got a sweet shoutout from Tom Holland, who gushed over her Dune premiere look via Instagram. © imago/PA Images Though Tom has been open about his anxieties regarding social media, when he is active, he's almost always showing Z some love. One of his sweetest moments was when he shared a photo of his girlfriend's stunning red carpet look from the Dune premiere in 2021. The London native kept his caption simple with "Dune" and a heart-eye emoji. Tom followed up the charming shoutout with another snap of Zendaya at the CFDA Fashion Awards. "Naa stop it," he captioned the snap with an appropriate heart-eye emoji once again. The Uncharted actor continues to be her biggest fan on social media, often spotted liking photos and videos shared via Zendaya fan accounts.

Zendaya debuts engagement ring at 2025 Golden Globes

Zendaya debuted a stunning diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards before news of her engagement to Tom Holland was made official. © ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP Tom and Zendaya had brushed off engagement rumors several times over the years, but when the latter sported a stunning diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes, fans were convinced this was the real deal! Zendaya wouldn't outright confirm the news at the awards ceremony – but she didn't deny it either. The following day, sources close to the couple confirmed to multiple news outlets that Tom had proposed over the holidays, and the two were now engaged. The proposal is said to have been an "intimate" affair between just the two of them, though it reportedly took place at Zendaya's family home.