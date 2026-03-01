Sinners makeup artist reveals the inspiration behind the movie's vampires

Burbank, California - To find the inspiration that would allow him to painstakingly transform the humans of Sinners into bloodthirsty vampires, makeup artist Mike Fontaine immersed himself in the study of wild animals.

Sinners makeup artist Mike Fontaine studied wild animals to create the look of the movie's bloodthirsty vampires. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media

Fontaine, nominated for an Oscar for his work on Ryan Coogler's surprise smash hit movie, says he hoped the natural world would teach him how to invigorate the undead.

"I studied a lot of reference photos of real animals and real injuries, trying to get a sense of how we can make all these fantastic things, like the glowing eyes and the fangs, feel like they could exist," Fontaine told AFP.

"We had a massive amount of work to do, and it took a massive team."

The artist, who is nominated in the makeup and hairstyling category alongside makeup artist Ken Diaz and hairstylist Shunika Terry, said as soon as he read Coogler's script, he knew immediately that "everything had to be very real."

Sinners blends horror, romance, and action in an unusual melange that is seasoned with musical numbers.

Set in the 1930s in the American South, the film follows gangster twins (played by Best Actor nominee Michael B. Jordan) who return to their hometown in Mississippi, intent on forging a lucrative life out of the shadow of Chicago's mob.

They open a bar in a former mill bought from a Klansman, but their first night goes awry when vampires come knocking, in a fable about America's troubled racial history.

Already a box office hit that made more than $365 million worldwide, the film arrives at the 98th Academy Awards ceremony on March 15 with a record-breaking 16 nominations.