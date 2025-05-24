Guillermo del Toro spills surprising details of star-studded new Frankenstein movie!

Cannes, France - Three-time Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro said his new version of Frankenstein will not be a horror film , but will instead pack a high-voltage emotional punch.

Guillermo del Toro reveals his new version of Frankenstein will not be a horror film, but will instead pack a high-voltage emotional punch. © MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

The Mexican director, known for acclaimed works like Hellboy and The Shape of Water, said the new movie would not be a creature feature but one with real heart.

"I'm not making a horror movie, never," he told an event at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.

"For me, it's an incredibly emotional film, as personal as everything else I've done... It's about being a father, being a son."

"I believe emotion is the new punk," Del Toro added, saying that "people don't take risks like we do" and that there was no shame in "being extremely emotional".

The Netflix drama starring Saltburn heartthrob Jacob Elordi is to be released in December.

Del Toro was speaking during a conversation with the French composer Alexandre Desplat at the festival.