Avatar: Fire and Ash marks fifth-straight week of box office dominance

Los Angeles, California - Avatar: Fire and Ash showed no signs of slowing down, topping the North American box office for the fifth consecutive week over the long holiday weekend, industry estimates showed Sunday.

Avatar: Fire and Ash stayed dominant with another $17.2 million at the North American box office. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

The third installment in director James Cameron's blockbuster fantasy series took in another $17.2 million from Friday to Monday, when Americans mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

That put its US and Canadian haul at $367.4 million, and its worldwide total at more than $1.3 billion, according to Exhibitor Relations.

Fire and Ash stars Zoe Saldaña as Na'vi warrior Neytiri and Sam Worthington as ex-Marine Jake Sully, who must battle a new foe threatening their family's life on the planet Pandora.

It is the fourth Cameron film to pass the $1 billion mark, along with the first two Avatar films and Titanic.

Debuting in second place with a disappointing $15 million was 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, the fourth installment in the zombie horror series, which comes less than a year after the last film.

"Returning after 7 months is quick – it's too quick, and it's hurting the numbers," said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.