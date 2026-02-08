Survival horror flick Send Help dominates the box office once again

Los Angeles, California - Horror movie Send Help showed staying power, leading the North American box office for a second straight week with $10 million in ticket sales, industry estimates showed Sunday.

Send Help, starring Rachel McAdams (r.) and Dylan O'Brien, held the top spot at the box office for the second straight weekend. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

The 20th Century flick stars Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien as a woman and her boss trying to survive on a deserted island after their plane crashes.

It marks a return to the genre for director Sam Raimi, who first made his name in the 1980s with the Evil Dead films.

Debuting in second place at $7.2 million was rom-com Solo Mio starring comedian Kevin James as a groom left at the altar in Italy, Exhibitor Relations reported.

"This is an excellent opening for a romantic comedy made on a micro-budget of $4 million," said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research, noting that critics and audiences have embraced the Angel Studios film.

Post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller Iron Lung – a video game adaptation written, directed, and financed by YouTube star Mark Fischbach, known by his pseudonym Markiplier – finished in third place at $6.7 million.

Stray Kids: The Dominate Experience, a concert film for the K-pop boy band Stray Kids filmed at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, opened in fourth place at $5.6 million.

And in fifth place at $4.5 million was Luc Besson's English-language adaptation of Dracula, which was released in select countries outside the US last year.