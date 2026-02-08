Survival horror flick Send Help dominates the box office once again

Los Angeles, California - Horror movie Send Help showed staying power, leading the North American box office for a second straight week with $10 million in ticket sales, industry estimates showed Sunday.

Send Help, starring Rachel McAdams (r.) and Dylan O'Brien, held the top spot at the box office for the second straight weekend.

The 20th Century flick stars Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien as a woman and her boss trying to survive on a deserted island after their plane crashes.

It marks a return to the genre for director Sam Raimi, who first made his name in the 1980s with the Evil Dead films.

Debuting in second place at $7.2 million was rom-com Solo Mio starring comedian Kevin James as a groom left at the altar in Italy, Exhibitor Relations reported.

"This is an excellent opening for a romantic comedy made on a micro-budget of $4 million," said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research, noting that critics and audiences have embraced the Angel Studios film.

Post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller Iron Lung – a video game adaptation written, directed, and financed by YouTube star Mark Fischbach, known by his pseudonym Markiplier – finished in third place at $6.7 million.

Stray Kids: The Dominate Experience, a concert film for the K-pop boy band Stray Kids filmed at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, opened in fourth place at $5.6 million.

And in fifth place at $4.5 million was Luc Besson's English-language adaptation of Dracula, which was released in select countries outside the US last year.

Gross called it a "weak opening for a horror remake," noting the film's total production cost of $50 million and its modest $30 million take abroad so far.

