Paul Thomas Anderson wins top director prize for One Battle After Another

Los Angeles, California - One Battle After Another director Paul Thomas Anderson won top honors at the Directors Guild of America Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, solidifying his film 's position as a strong favorite for the Oscars.

Paul Thomas Anderson accepts the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film honor for One Battle After Another during the 78th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards on February 7, 2026. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Anderson, whose movie follows a former revolutionary who tries to protect his teenage daughter when the past comes back to haunt him, won the feature-film prize – the award considered a key indicator of what might happen at the Academy Awards, which cap off the Hollywood awards season.

"It's a tremendous honor to be given this," Anderson said upon accepting the award at the gala held in Beverly Hills.

"We're going to take it with the love that it's given and the appreciation of all our comrades in this room," he added.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, the film, which depicts a timeless America where white supremacists plot behind the scenes, immigration raids sweep through communities, and revolutionary groups take up arms, also won recognition in January at the Critics' Choice Awards and the Golden Globes.

One Battle After Another will enter the Oscars as the second-most-nominated film, with 13 nominations. It is behind only the vampire film Sinners directed by Ryan Coogler, which garnered 16 nominations, a record for the Academy Awards.

Coogler was also nominated for the feature-film prize at the Directors Guild Awards.