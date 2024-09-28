Harry Potter fans raise wands outside Hogwarts Castle to honor Maggie Smith

Orlando, Florida - Harry Potter fans raised their wands outside the Hogwarts Castle replica in Florida in a tribute to Maggie Smith, who died at age 89.

Harry Potter fans raised their wands outside the Hogwarts Castle replica in Florida in a tribute to Maggie Smith, who died at age 89. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@hayleyjay11

Mourners gathered at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios in Orlando to honor the memory of the late actor, who played Professor Minerva McGonagall in the film series.

The heartfelt tribute is part of a tradition carried out by Harry Potter fans when an actor of the movie franchise dies.

It echoes the scene in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince when students and staff of Hogwarts raise their wands following the death of Albus Dumbledore.

A TikTok video filmed by Geraint Walker (32) shows dozens of attendees lifting their wands skyward outside the castle to a smattering of cheering followed by silence.

The clinical informaticist based in Port Talbot, Wales, captioned the footage: "Wands up for Dame Maggie Smith/Professor McGonagall at @UniversalDestinations Florida #wandsupformcgonagall #maggiesmith."

Walker told the PA news agency: "The atmosphere was quite somber, quite muted, but also respectful at the same time.

"It's the first time I've been there when the wands went up, so I didn't actually know what was going to happen, but it all just created that feeling of respect to Dame Maggie Smith.

"We as a family are quite big Harry Potter fans, and Professor McGonagall as a character means a lot to people, sort of a lovely figure that everyone loves and knows."