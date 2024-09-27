London, UK - Oscar-winning British actor Maggie Smith has died in the hospital at the age of 89.

The British star, known for prominent roles in the Harry Potter franchise and Downton Abbey, as well as her Academy Award-winning performance as The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie, died in the hospital on Friday morning, her sons said.



Her children, Widow Clicquot actor Chris Larkin, and Die Another Day star Toby Stephens, said in a statement, "An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end."

The statement continued, noting that her two sons and five grandchildren "would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days."

The family also thanked everyone "for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

Born in Ilford, Essex, on December 28, 1934, she was an internationally recognized actor for much of her life after playing the fanatical teacher Jean Brodie in The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie.

She also won over Harry Potter fans later in life, when she appeared in the film series as the quick-witted, kind, and formidable Professor McGonagall.