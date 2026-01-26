This is spinal... brat? Charli XCX brings back iconic era in new mockumentary The Moment

Park City, Utah - What's a megastar to do when she has defined an entire summer, produced a multi-million-selling album and even persuaded the dictionary eggheads to declare "brat" a word of the year?

A fictionalized Charli XCX grapples with the pressure of her zeitgeist-dominating "Brat summer" in her new mockumentary, The Moment. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & A24

That's the conundrum at the heart of The Moment, a tongue-in-cheek mockumentary starring Charli XCX as she grapples with her meteoric rise to fame and tries to prepare for a sell-out arena tour.

"I'm obviously quite related to my character," the 33-year-old British singer quipped at the Sundance Film Festival, where The Moment premiered on Friday.

"I would like to think I'm not as much of a nightmare as Charli in the film," she said to laughter.

The celluloid Charli is indeed a bit of a nightmare: a pastiche of a controlling diva who is on top of every detail, and yet is just a young singer thrust suddenly into the global spotlight and surrounded by an oppressive and needy entourage.

She and her tour's creative director, Celeste (played by Hailey Gates), want to move on from "brat," the skinny tank tops, and IDGAF self-indulgence that dominated 2024, when her album of the same name ruled streaming platforms.

But the suits – the record label executive (Rosanna Arquette) and Johannes, the solipsistic film director hired to shepherd the tour movie (Alexander Skarsgard) – want to keep the "brat" money machine rolling.

The clash of artistic vision sees Celeste and Johannes battle it out over tour design, in which her on-brand strobe and in-your-face messaging give way to his light-up wrist bands and a stage set that "looks like a lava lamp," she tells Charli.

A bizarre credit card endorsement aimed at young, queer customers ("How will they know?" asks a bewildered Charli) adds to the pressure, and Charli jets off to a spa on Ibiza.

A chance encounter there with Kylie Jenner (in a cameo appearance) sends Charli further down the celebrity spiral, and she caves in to Johannes' sanitized vision of her tour.