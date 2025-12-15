Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 trailer teases apocalyptic Vecna showdown: "This is not over"
Los Angeles, California - Things are about to get upside down in the upside down when part two of Stranger Things' fifth season premieres on Christmas Day!
The trailer for Stranger Things Volume 2 dropped 10 days ahead of its premiere – teasing what's next for Hawkins after the ending of Volume 1.
Following the revelation that Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) now has powers, he is seen telling his mom Joyce (Winona Ryder), "We failed. We never stood a chance."
Yet she optimistically tells her son, "This is not over... not by a long shot."
Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown – who plays Eleven/Jane Hopper – tries to recruit her long-lost sister Eight to take down Vecna, saying, "Help me find him, kill him."
The rest of the heroes are scattered and dealing with the Upside Down, which Gaten Matarazzo's character Dustin says they were "dead wrong" about.
Finally, Jamie Campbell Bower appears as Vecna in both human and monster form while announcing that it's "time" for a "new world."
Volume Two of Stranger Things season five drops on Christmas Day while Vol. One is now streaming on Netflix!
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press