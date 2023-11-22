Melissa Barrera fired from Scream 7 for pro-Palestine posts, Jenna Ortega exits

Actor Melissa Barrera has been fired from the upcoming Scream movie due to social media posts the production company has deemed hate-inciting and antisemitic.

By Jenna Cavaliere

Los Angeles, California - Melissa Barrera, the star of the recent Scream revivals, has been fired from the upcoming Scream VII movie due to several social media posts the production company has deemed hate-inciting and antisemitic.

Scream star Melissa Barrera (r) was fired from the franchise for her pro-Palestine social media posts, with Jenna Ortega exiting the upcoming sequel shortly after.
Scream star Melissa Barrera (r) was fired from the franchise for her pro-Palestine social media posts, with Jenna Ortega exiting the upcoming sequel shortly after.  © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The decision to remove Barrera from the Scream franchise was made by the production company Spyglass Media Group, who released a statement saying they have "zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form."

Barrera's controversial posts on social media were related to the ongoing Israel-Gaza war, and according to Variety, the company alleged that one of her Instagram stories perpetuated a trope that Jewish people are in control of the media.

"I have been actively looking for videos and information about the Palestinian side for the last 2 weeks or so, following accounts etc. Why?" her post read. "Because Western media only shows the other side. Why they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself."

Cara Delevingne dishes on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's "very different" romance
Taylor Swift Cara Delevingne dishes on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's "very different" romance

In other posts that have surfaced, the 33-year-old actor compared Gaza to a concentration camp, calling the war in the Middle East "genocide" and "ethnic cleansing."

On Tuesday, Barerra addressed the firing with a simple photo post declaring that she would rather be excluded for who she includes than included for who she excludes."

Christopher Landon, who is set to direct Scream VII, reacted in a since-deleted tweet, saying, "Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make."

Following Barrera's firing, co-star Jenna Ortega has also dropped out of the upcoming sequel, with sources claiming it is unrelated to the axing.

Jenna Ortega exits Scream franchise after Melissa Barrera is fired

Susan Sarandon (l) and Melissa Barrera (r) were both fired for their statements on the Israel-Gaza war.
Susan Sarandon (l) and Melissa Barrera (r) were both fired for their statements on the Israel-Gaza war.  © Collage: DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS & JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Though many fans believed she would depart from the company in solidarity with Barerra, Deadline reported on Wednesday that the 21-year-old's exit was related to her filming schedule for season 2 of Wednesday and was discussed before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Barrera's firing has also drawn attention to many other celebrities who have been criticized or even fired for their own statements surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

On Tuesday, actor Susan Sarandon was dropped from her Hollywood talent agency after giving a speech at a pro-Palestine rally in New York City, per Page Six.

Taylor Swift gets support from Travis Kelce after tragedy at The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift gets support from Travis Kelce after tragedy at The Eras Tour

"There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country," she said at the rally.

Barrera's firing has been criticized heavily by fans, with many pledging to boycott the horror sequel due to the controversy.

Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

More on Celebrities: