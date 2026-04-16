Tom Cruise is feeling the need for speed – is Top Gun 3 officially happening?

Las Vegas, Nevada - If you still feel the need for speed, Paramount Pictures has good news for you – Top Gun 3 is officially happening, with Tom Cruise back as daring pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

Tom Cruise will return to one of his most iconic roles in the newly confirmed Top Gun 3. © IMAGO / Capital Pictures

The announcement came Thursday at the studio's showcase at CinemaCon, an annual week-long summit at which Hollywood studios present their biggest upcoming movies to theater owners and press.

Paramount film co-head Josh Greenstein said Top Gun 3 was "officially in development with a script well underway," adding that Cruise would reunite with producer Jerry Bruckheimer on the project.

The original 1986 film helped propel Cruise to superstardom, and the 2022 sequel earned $1.5 billion worldwide.

Legendary director Steven Spielberg publicly credited Cruise with helping to get moviegoers back into theaters after the Covid-19 pandemic with the long-awaited sequel.

Cruise was not present at the presentation, but did narrate a film used to open the event, which focused on the studio's commitment to releasing films on the big screen.

At the end, Cruise – sitting atop the water tower on the studio's lot – says, "The future looks great from here."

Paramount Skydance chief David Ellison told attendees that the studio would guarantee a 45-day theatrical release window for its films before moving them to streaming platforms.