Oxford wordsmiths announce word of 2023 – and it's a charmer!

Oxford, UK - "Rizz" – a colloquial term defined as "style, charm, or attractiveness" – has been crowned word of the year for 2023, Oxford University Press (OUP) announced on Monday.

Oxford University Press has dubbed "rizz" its word of the year in 2023 (stock image). © 123RF/jastock

Its lexicographers chose "rizz," which also conveys "the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner," from a shortlist of four words and phrases, after help from the public.



An online vote had whittled down the list from eight finalists, all selected "to reflect the mood, ethos, or preoccupations" of the year.

"Rizz was chosen by the language experts at OUP as an interesting example of how language can be formed, shaped, and shared within communities, before being picked up more widely," OUP said.

"Etymologically, the term is believed to be a shortened form of the word 'charisma,' taken from the middle part of the word, which is an unusual word formation pattern," it noted.

The publisher added that the word shows the growing society-wide impact of Gen Z and how "younger generations create spaces – online or in person – where they own and define the language they use."

The term earned mainstream recognition in June after an interviewer asked Spider-Man actor Tom Holland about his "rizz."

The 27-year-old replied he had "no rizz whatsoever."