Kate Middleton shares major update on cancer treatment in new video message

London, UK - Kate, the Princess of Wales, has appeared in a deeply personal video with her family to confirm she will return to public duties following the completion of her chemotherapy.

Kate's heartfelt message about her cancer journey is spoken over images showing the Waleses and their children enjoying the outdoors, walking through woods, and the couple cuddling as they hold hands.



She describes the past nine months since her serious health issues began as "incredibly tough for us as a family" and how the "cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone", with the experience giving her a "new perspective on everything."

In the video, Kate says: "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

"I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

"Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

Kate, who is continuing to work from home, is hoping to return to a light program of public duties for the remainder of the year, reflecting her need to make a full recovery, and aims for a handful of engagements in the coming months.