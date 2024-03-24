Kate Middleton responds after world's reaction to cancer diagnosis

Windsor, UK – Catherine, Princess of Wales, has said she is "enormously touched" by the support she has received from around the world following her shock announcement that she is being treated for cancer.

Kate Middleton revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer in a video message released on Friday. © Screenshot/X/@KensingtonRoyal

The 42-year-old revealed Friday that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy in a video message to the UK, triggering a wave of support from global leaders, family members, and the public.



"The prince and princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message," Catherine and her husband Prince William, the heir to the throne, said in a statement released late Saturday.

"They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."

The announcement ended weeks of speculation about Catherine's health, with many praising her courage and others criticizing the conspiracies that spread over her absence.

The candid disclosure leaves the British monarchy dealing with hardship, with King Charles III just weeks ago revealing he was also battling cancer.

Charles – who was just 17 months into his reign when Buckingham Palace announced in February he would be cancelling all public engagements – led tributes to his "beloved daughter-in-law".

The 75-year-old monarch spoke of his pride in "her courage in speaking as she did."