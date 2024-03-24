Kate Middleton responds after world's reaction to cancer diagnosis
Windsor, UK – Catherine, Princess of Wales, has said she is "enormously touched" by the support she has received from around the world following her shock announcement that she is being treated for cancer.
The 42-year-old revealed Friday that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy in a video message to the UK, triggering a wave of support from global leaders, family members, and the public.
"The prince and princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message," Catherine and her husband Prince William, the heir to the throne, said in a statement released late Saturday.
"They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."
The announcement ended weeks of speculation about Catherine's health, with many praising her courage and others criticizing the conspiracies that spread over her absence.
The candid disclosure leaves the British monarchy dealing with hardship, with King Charles III just weeks ago revealing he was also battling cancer.
Charles – who was just 17 months into his reign when Buckingham Palace announced in February he would be cancelling all public engagements – led tributes to his "beloved daughter-in-law".
The 75-year-old monarch spoke of his pride in "her courage in speaking as she did."
When will Princess Kate return to public life after cancer diagnosis?
The White House wished Kate a full recovery on Friday after the "terrible" news of her cancer diagnosis.
"All of us just heard the terrible news. Our thoughts are with the Duchess of Cambridge and her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
"Certainly we wish her a full recovery. And I think it's important that we respect their privacy, especially at the time."
Kate was last seen at a public engagement on December 25. Kensington Palace announced on January 17 that she faced up to two weeks in hospital and several months' recuperation following abdominal surgery.
But Kate disclosed that tests after the operation "found cancer had been present" and that she was now undergoing "preventative chemotherapy".
Kensington Palace said she would return to official duties "when she is cleared to do so by her medical team."
Cover photo: Screenshot/X/@KensingtonRoyal