Prince George celebrates 11th birthday in portrait taken by Kate Middleton

London, UK - Britain's Prince George has been pictured in a new photograph taken by his mother, the Princess of Wales, to celebrate his 11th birthday.

Britain's Prince George (r.) has been pictured in a new photograph taken by his mother, the Princess of Wales, to celebrate his 11th birthday. © Collage: HENRY NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP & Screenshot/X/@KensingtonRoyal

The future King looked dapper in the black-and-white shot captured by Kate at Windsor earlier this month.

The Waleses shared the close-up portrait of George on social media alongside the message: "Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!"

The photo shows the young prince sitting and smiling at the camera, dressed in an open-necked white shirt and dark blazer and wearing a friendship bracelet on his left wrist.

Kensington Palace declined to reveal who gave the prince the bracelet.

George's birthday celebrations come after an eventful few weeks for the youngster, who traveled with his father to the German capital, Berlin, to cheer on England in the Euro 2024 final and witness their defeat to Spain.

The prince and his nine-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte, also joined William at a Taylor Swift concert at Wembley Stadium at the end of June to celebrate their father's 42nd birthday.