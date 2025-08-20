Did Meghan Markle send the royals a secret message with her Netflix show style?
Montecito, California - Is Meghan Markle sending a secret message to the British royal family through her Netflix lifestyle series?
Although the 44-year-old is known for her elegant style, her fashion choices in season 2 of With Love, Meghan are said to show how she feels about her royal role today.
"Her revamped style is sending everyone a message that I don't have to dress like a duchess anymore," celebrity stylist Cynthia Kennedy told The Mirror.
"I get to dress like myself, and be more approachable, modern, authentic, and real."
Meghan is deliberately dressed more down-to-earth and relaxed in the first teaser for the show's second season – a look that has been received particularly well by her viewers.
"It signals that she's not trying to perform 'royalty' anymore, but instead connect with people as a modern woman, wife, and mother," Kennedy added.
Fans can check out the Duchess of Sussex's new style for themselves when season 2 of With Love, Meghan hits Netflix on August 26.
Meghan's series comes as she and Prince Harry continue to carve out fresh careers following their dramatic exit from their roles as working members of the British royal family in 2020.
