Did Meghan Markle send the royals a secret message with her Netflix show style?

Montecito, California - Is Meghan Markle sending a secret message to the British royal family through her Netflix lifestyle series?

A celebrity stylist revealed that Meghan Markle may be sending a subtle message to the royal family with her fashion choices in season 2 of With Love, Meghan. © Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Although the 44-year-old is known for her elegant style, her fashion choices in season 2 of With Love, Meghan are said to show how she feels about her royal role today.

"Her revamped style is sending everyone a message that I don't have to dress like a duchess anymore," celebrity stylist Cynthia Kennedy told The Mirror.

"I get to dress like myself, and be more approachable, modern, authentic, and real."

Meghan is deliberately dressed more down-to-earth and relaxed in the first teaser for the show's second season – a look that has been received particularly well by her viewers.

"It signals that she's not trying to perform 'royalty' anymore, but instead connect with people as a modern woman, wife, and mother," Kennedy added.

Fans can check out the Duchess of Sussex's new style for themselves when season 2 of With Love, Meghan hits Netflix on August 26.