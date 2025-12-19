The best Christmas-themed books to read during the holiday season

With the holiday season officially upon us, there is truly no better time of year to escape the cold and curl up with a good book.

By Kelly Christ

There are fantastic holiday-themed reads in every genre. © collage: Unsplash/@jessicalfadel, TAG24/Kelly Christ As the weather grows colder, there's no better time to seek refuge inside and curl up with a good book by the fireplace. From classic Christmas tales to the most heart-warming holiday rom-coms, there's a festive read out there for every kind of bookworm. In honor of the most magical time of year, we're highlighting some of our favorite reads for this holiday season.

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens is a holiday classic. © screenshot/Instagram/@organizedadventure No list of Christmas reads would be complete without the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol. This holiday novel has spawned countless adaptations across the screen and stage. A Christmas Carol recounts the tale of the miserable Ebenezer Scrooge, who is confronted by the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future. The character's dramatic moral transformation illustrates the magic and hope of the holiday season like no other story.

The Deal of a Lifetime by Fredrik Backman

The Deal of a Lifetime by Fredrik Backman is a holiday-themed short story. © screenshot/Instagram/@mylifein.books Fredrik Backman, the author of Beartown and A Man Called Ove, knows exactly how to tug at your heartstrings, and The Deal of a Lifetime is no exception. The Christmas-themed novella is far from an upbeat holiday story, but its poignant reflections about life, death, and the meaning of everything in between go perfectly with the sentimentality of the season. Underscoring many important messages about selflessness, empathy, and compassion, The Deal of a Lifetime is the perfect emotional read for the holidays.

Hercule Poirot's Christmas by Agatha Christie

Hercule Poirot's Christmas is a classic Agatha Christie murder mystery. © screenshot/Instagram/@abandonathena This holiday season, murder mystery fans should look no further than the Queen of Mystery's 1938 classic, Hercule Poirot's Christmas. The novel focuses on an estranged family as they reunite for a Christmas celebration at the insistence of its wealthy patriarch. It'll come as no surprise that things take a gruesome turn. But there are plenty of twists to come as Christie's iconic detective Poirot is called in to solve the case of a shocking Christmas murder.

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

Little Women is a classic novel set largely during the holiday season. © screenshot/Instagram/@penguinplatform Another iconic piece of classic literature, Louisa May Alcott's Little Women is largely set during the holiday season. A tale of love, loss, family, and fate, Little Women will resonate with every reader, and it is perfect for those looking for a cozy and moving winter read. The timeless coming-of-age story of the four March sisters – Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy – is sure to warm your heart this Christmas season. Its latest big-screen adaptation, Greta Gerwig's 2019 effort, is also a great companion piece.

One Day in December by Josie Silver

One Day in December is a great holiday read for romance fans. © screenshot/Instagram/@travelingbookshelf There's nothing like a swoon-worthy romance during the holidays! One Day in December is a magical love story that takes place over a ten-year span. Laurie is convinced she's found love at first sight when she spots her dream man through a bus window, but fate has other plans, and she's unable to speak to him before the bus pulls away. A cruel twist of fate sees Laurie finally face-to-face with the man from the bus, now dating her best friend. But fate is not quite done with these two, and the story that ensues proves that true love is always able to withstand the test of time. If you're a fan of the classic Hallmark holiday romances, you'll fall head over heels for One Day in December!



This Winter by Alice Oseman

This Winter takes place during the events of Heartstopper Volume 4. © TAG24/Kelly Christ This Winter is a holiday must-read for fans of Alice Oseman's Heartstopper graphic novel series. Though it takes place during the events of the original series, the novella can be read as a stand-alone as well. The novella chronicles the Christmas celebrations at the Spring family's home. While Charlie navigates the holiday for the first time since seeking treatment for an eating disorder, his sister Tori struggles with a tense family gathering. Often highlighting the challenging aspects of holiday family reunions, this moving story puts Oseman's heartwarming writing style and careful handling of serious topics on full display.

The Afterlife of Holly Chase by Cynthia Hand

The Afterlife of Holly Chase is inspired by A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. © screenshot/Instagram/@ab_reedbooks A unique spin on A Christmas Carol, The Afterlife of Holly Chase by Cynthia Hand follows the titular protagonist, a vicious 17-year-old girl who is visited by the classic three ghosts from the original tale. But unlike Scrooge, Holly fails to change her ways and soon dies an untimely death. Recruited into the "Project Scrooge" program, she finds herself working as a ghost of Christmas past for the latest Scrooge target. This playful twist on a classic Christmas tale is the perfect read for those looking for something fresh yet reminiscent of the classics.