Bachelor in Paradise: One couple self-exits as $500,000 prize sends the drama into overdrive
Los Angeles, California - Welcome back to season 10 of Survivor! Oops, we meant Bachelor in Paradise.
Monday's episode continued to see soaring tensions as the crew grappled with the new $500,000 prize.
To test the couples' communication skills, the lovebirds were each split up for a treasure hunt, where one partner had to share instructions with the other via a walkie-talkie.
Thankfully, the game actually proved to be a good indicator of the strongest pairing, as Spencer and Jess took the crown – thus winning immunity this week.
The ladies had the roses this time, and it would come down to a group vote to determine which two couples would be sent home.
The competition turned Sean into his politician father, as he attempted to mastermind the vote – "Parliament of Paradise" and all.
Naturally, his blatant campaigning didn't go over well with most of his competitors, especially his biggest targets: Spencer and Brian.
The drama also led Sean's connection Allyshia to get caught in the crossfire, and she overheard some of her close pals in Paradise complaining about Sean's efforts.
But despite the fact that there are two platonic couples remaining – Jonathon and Lea and Kathy and Keith – the crew was set on targeting the stronger pairs in order to secure the pot for themselves. So much for the original plot of the show!
Two couples hit the road in dramatic elimination
Ahead of the ceremony, Sean confronted Kat about telling the others she wasn't his friend anymore, and – unfortunately for Sean – she doubled down and said she was questioning his character at this point.
That led Sean to unload on her in his confessional, adding yet another apparent enemy to his list.
When it came down to it, it was Allyshia, Lea, and Parisa left before the eliminations were revealed.
But before Jesse could announce the results of the vote, Allyshia decided to walk out with Sean – and with some serious shots taken on the way out, it was the end of the road for them.
With no one exactly heartbroken over that loss, it was time to reveal who wouldn't get a rose: Parisa.
And with that, one of the strongest couples was sent packing as Parisa and Brian left the island.
Will true love reign supreme, or will the platonic pairs manage to hold things down? Find out when Bachelor in Paradise continues next Monday, August 25.
Cover photo: Disney/Bahareh Ritter